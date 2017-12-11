Bangor City boss Nicholson rues 'missed opportunity' after Barry Town United draw

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson was left rueing a “missed opportunity” as his side drew 1-1 at Barry Town United.

The Citizens failed to hold on to their goal advantage at the break and had to settle for a share of the spoils, a result which moves them into third spot ahead of their clash with Cefn Druids on Saturday in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras (5.15pm).

Nicholson, said: “We were disappointed at the end of the game as we felt it was a missed opportunity to win another game.

“Our second half performance was below the standards we set. We didn’t start the half at the same tempo as we did the first, we didn’t do the basics well enough and we seemed to lack the same energy in our play.

“We felt at half time that if we could go on to score the second goal then there would have been no way back for the opposition but unfortunately we didn’t manage to get it. Barry are an organised team, don’t concede many goals and they worked very hard to get back into the game second half and got a goal back through the penalty. At 1-1, the game could have gone either way but we still felt confident of winning it all the way until the end but it wasn’t to be on the day - that’s football. It’s our first draw of the season.

“We were always going to draw a game at some point over the course of the season and it happened to be this game. As the saying goes, if you can’t win it, then don’t lose it. We will take the point and move on. It extends our unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions. All our focus, thoughts and energy will now go into preparing well for our next game at Cefn Druids, where the aim will be to produce a consistent 90-minute team performance.”

Things began well for the visitors as the in-form Dean Rittenberg gave them the lead with a well-taken effort on 27 minutes, but they were pegged back after the break when Kayne McLaggon netted for United to rescue a point.