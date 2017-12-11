Llandudno brave conditions to claim point at Carmarthen Town

LLANDUDNO braved the conditions to come away with a 0-0 draw at JD Welsh Premier League basement dwellers Carmarthen Town.

Iwan Williams’ side were unable to come away with all three points on a difficult afternoon thanks to the adverse weather conditions, and they face another stern test of their credentials on Thursday when Tudno travel to Newtown for a game that will be streamed live on Sgorio’s Facebook page (7.45pm).

Williams, said: “It was a tough day and a tough game, but I can’t fault the effort and the togetherness.

“We had some very good spells in the game, and we just needed that bit of luck which we didn’t get. However it is two clean sheets on the bounce and a lot of positives to take forward.”

The visitors started brightly and almost went ahead on six minutes when Danny Hughes forced a good save from Lee Idzl after good work from Marc Williams.

This pattern of play continued for the majority of the first period, with Toby Jones, Williams and Ryan Edwards all spurning chances, while at the other end the Old Gold were denied thanks to a superb block from Hughes.

After the break saw both sides cancel each other out for the most part which brought little in the way of opportunities, with Idzl once again thwarting the impressive Edwards with a fantastic stop to ensure that both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Tudno in seventh spot ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Robins who are six points behind them in the standings and come into the contest fresh after their game against high-flying Cardiff Met was postponed.