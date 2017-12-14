Newtown clash with Llandudno passes lunchtime pitch inspection

Newtown AFC’s live TV game with Llandudno at Latham Park this evening is ON after a lunchtime pitch inspection from referee Huw Jones.

The club saw their weekend clash with Cardiff Metropolitan postponed after heavy overnight snow in the Powys area, the first game lost to weather conditions since an artificial ‘all-weather’ surface was installed at Latham Park in 2014.

Community fixtures at the ground have been cancelled over the first part of this week and development squad training has been cancelled.

A statement on the club’s website on Wednesday read:

"Club officials have been in contact with League Secretary, Gwyn Derfel and an agreement has been reached to try to have a pitch inspection at midday on Thursday. An approved referee will need to be located who is able to attend at that time."

Newtown go into the clash looking to get back to winning ways in the JD Welsh Premier League after a 3-0 reverse at Aberystwyth at the end of November. The Robins are hovering above the drop zone on goal difference while visitors Llandudno are eying a top six berth.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast live on S4C Sgorio’s facebook feed.