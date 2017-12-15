Top take on bottom as Builth Wells head to Penybont looking to maintain their Spar Two lead

Spar Mid Wales League division two pace setters Builth Wells make the relatively short trip over the Wye to Penybont looking to cement an eight point lead at the top of the table.

Bottom side Penybont are yet to record a single point from their 13 games this year and potentially face an uphill struggle against top of the league Builth, who know a slip could leave the door ajar for second placed Llansantffraid, who are eight points behind but with two games in hand ahead of their trip to Newbridge.

The Saints have surged up the table after seven wins from nine and look set to push leaders Builth all the way on current form, while Newbridge will be looking to arrest a slide which has seen them lose their last three games.

Presteigne St Andrews will be looking to build upon a morale boosting win over third placed Aberystwyth University when they take on Abermule in the Friday night fixture under the lights at Llanandras Park, with victory guaranteed to take them into third spot for at least 24 hours before the Students take on Dolgellau.

Montgomery Town travel to Brecon Northcote looking to bounce back after a 3-1 reverse at Dolgellau in their last league outing, while Brecon Northcote will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five after a narrow victory over bottom club Penybont last time out.