Premier League Predictions Week 15

Once again the Leader’s sports writers go head-to-head and try to predict the outcome of all 10 top-flight games.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

LEICESTER CITY v CRYSTAL PALACE

NICK HARRISON: Leicester have a bit of their old swagger back and there’s no reason why they can’t follow up Wednesday’s fabulous 4-1 win at Southampton with a comfortable victory over the Palace. 2-0

TOM NORRIS: It looked like the Leicester of old on Wednesday night. The Foxes soaked up pressure and countered with devastating effect. Palace will have to be careful not to over commit. 3-1

DAN HEALD: How Claude Puel must have loved seeing Southampton being swept aside by the Foxes in midweek. Confidence is flowing through their attacking trinity of Vardy, Okazaki and Mahrez who should have enough left in the tank to despatch Palace. 2-1

ARSENAL v NEWCASTLE UNITED

NH: Giroud fluffed his big chance for a regular start at The Hammers although surely Arsenal players are bright enough to know that tippy-tappy football around the box doesn’t work all the time. Wenger needs to do what he should have done last summer and go gracefully although this game will keep the critics off his back for a bit. 2-0

TN: Just what Rafa needed. There’s a stat going around about Newcastle’s poor run of form and that will play right into the hands of Arsenal, who enjoy themselves against the weaker teams at home. 3-0

DH: Alexandre Lacazettes’s assertion that Arsenal need a miracle to win the title this season was a massive understatement. Despite the fluency of their attacking play, the Gunners lack a ruthless streak. But they come up against a Newcastle side bereft of confidence and should win. 3-1

BRIGHTON v BURNLEY

NH: Burnley sneaking into the top four speaks volumes for the work Dyche has done. Another three points is well within their grasp on the south coast but I have a sneaky feeling that The Seagulls will end their poor run. 2-1

TN: This one won’t be first on Match of the Day, that’s for sure. Brighton are functional rather than fun to watch, while Burnley have a habit of winning matches this season. Hendrick to score the winner. 0-1

DH: Recent media comparisons made between Sean Dyche and Brian Clough may seem a bit delusional, but there’s no denying how well the Clarets’ boss has done with limited resources this term. Brighton’s defence looked much improved at Spurs and midweek though and could earn the hosts a point. 1-1

CHELSEA v SOUTHAMPTON

NH: Willian was one of Chelsea’s best players last season but it’s taken Conte a while to let him loose this time around. Hazard will always be the marked man for the Blues and bet on Willian to take advantage with another goal at The Bridge. 3-1

TN: If Southampton perform like they did on Wednesday this could be carnage. Chelsea seem to play better when they have a point to prove, while Pedro, Willian and Hazard are a huge threat. 3-0

DH: Chelsea should win at a canter here. The Saints looked vulnerable against Leicester’s swift counter-attacking so you’d imagine Pellegrino will set-up defensively to stifle the hosts, albeit unsuccessfully. 4-1

STOKE CITY v WEST HAM UNITED

NH: Defensively The Hammers look so much better under Moyes, whose brave decision to axe keeper Hart has also played a part in his side’s resurgence. Stoke players are backing their boss with words this week. Actions would help much, much more. 1-1

TN: This could be it for Hughes if Stoke can’t find a way of winning this one. I like what Moyes has done with the Hammers in a short space of time and if they can find goals, they will stay up comfortably. 0-1

DH: Four points against Chelsea and Arsenal is a great return for Moyes’ Hammers who can heap more pressure on the struggling Potters. Arnautovic to return to hammer the final nail in Mark Hughes’ managerial coffin? It could happen. 1-2

WATFORD v HUDDERSFIELD

NH: Both sides need a win after indifferent spells of form. Watford have the players capable of picking off the opposition but they need to work as a team and if they do, it should be a comfortable home win. 2-0

TN: It will be interesting to see how Huddersfield set up. If they attack then Watford will pick them off on the counter with the likes of Richarlison enjoying his debut season in the Premier League. 2-0

DH: Watford’s defensive frailties were exposed late on against Palace and that defeat will have left Marco Silva reeling. But the Hornets are capable of bouncing back quickly and can recover with a win against a Huddersfield side that has struggled badly away from home. 2-1

MANCHESTER CITY v TOTTENHAM

NH: Spurs have done alright against City in recent years but Silva, De Bruyne and Sterling are on fire as is one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, Otamendi, who could add another goal to his tally tomorrow evening. 3-1

TN: Far and away the game of the weekend. Manchester City won’t change their pleasing on the eye style, while Spurs will look to pressure Pep’s men at every twist and turn. City will extend their winning run. Just. 2-1

DH: Spurs have flattered to deceive this year and have underwhelmed their supporters after a promising start to the season. Conversely, Guardiola’s City have been a revelation and have regularly delivered an attacking masterclass against their supposed title rivals. 3-1

WEST BROM v MANCHESTER UNITED

NH: Lukaku used to score for fun during a loan spell at The Hawthorns and after netting a midweek winner, the big man may sink a double against a Baggies side, who need to start entertaining their fans. 1-2

TN: Lukaku is back among the goals and that can only be a good thing for United, and a bad one for the Baggies. A rare clean sheet this season against Liverpool won’t count for much in this one. 0-2

DH: United laboured to their home win against Bournemouth while The Baggies showed their defensive resilience at Anfield. Pardew’s side will struggle to create much without exposing themselves to United’s latent attacking threat. Lingard to net in an away win. 1-2

BOURNEMOUTH v LIVERPOOL

NH: Liverpool are too inconsistent. You can’t not beat West Brom at home with all that talent on show. Klopp needs to put things right on Sunday but Bournemouth will not make it easy. 2-3

TN: Klopp’s fab four have a point to prove in this one. West Brom managed to contain the Mane, Salah, Coutinho and Firmino axis, but you get the feeling they will come good here. 1-3

DH: A fixture that normally delivers goals, but both sides have been difficult to predict this season. Sides that can frustrate Liverpool’s considerable attacking strengths for 90 minutes tend to do well, but that’s probably beyond Bournemouth’s porous back line. 1-3

EVERTON v SWANSEA CITY

NH: Toffees fans will be licking their lips at the thought of this game. The dying Swans look doomed while Allardyce has worked his magic already. Back Rooney to continue his little purple patch with another goal. 3-0

TN: The Toffees have been transformed under Big Sam. Tight at the back and able to grab a goal at the other end, this is what Koeman was thinking but couldn’t implement it. Swansea better watch out. 2-0

DH: Allardyce’s prosaic approach to management has its critics, but there’s no denying he gets results. The Toffees will finish in the top eight under his stewardship this season, while a defeat at Goodison will push the Swans nearer to the relegation trapdoor. 3-0