TNS youngsters called up for St George's fixture

Two of TNS’ young starlets were celebrating this week after earning call-ups for a representative fixture at The English FA’s main training base at St George’s Park this week.

However Harry Bower and Ben Clark will find themselves on opposite sides, with Bower lining up for English Colleges FA while academy team mate Clark will be representing the Independent Schools FA.

Both players came through a selection process involving trial matches and both will report to St George’s Park for two days of training and team building sessions prior to the fixture itself.

“You always want to win every game of football that you play in. Harry is a good friend but it’s always good to beat a mate and I’m looking forward to the game,” said Clark.

“Over the last six months I feel I’ve improved as a footballer and I’ve grown a lot as I’ve gained more experience. Playing against people of my own age I take control of the game more and stepping up has been a great experience. It makes you try so much harder just to do as well as you can. I’ve really enjoyed the last six months.”