Guils held at home by 10 man Rhyl

Guilsfield 0 Rhyl 0

GUILSFIELD were left to rue their lack of cutting edge as 10 man Rhyl survived to take a point at Clos Mytton.

The villagers remain unbeaten at home this season but the hosts missed the opportunity to close the gap on the league pace setters as Rhyl dug in for a draw after Chris Durkin saw red early in the second-half.

The first-half was an evenly contested affair the visitors had the opening chance with Alun Webb racing onto a long clearance only to fluff his lines on 12 minutes.

Webb again miscued from close range on 28 minutes before Guilsfield finally tested visiting goalkeeper Rory Crowther who saved well at Asa Hamilton’s feet.

Rhyl ended the half on top with Alex Titchiner firing into the side netting as the first-half ended all square.

A two footed lunge by Durkin shortly before the hour left home striker Adam Jenkins reeling as the Lilywhites were deservedly reduced to 10 men.

It was all Guilsfield for the remainder of the game with the villagers camped in the Rhyl half.

However the Guils struggled to find a route through a packed Rhyl defence and failed to create any meaningful chances from open play as Rhyl dug in.

In the final stages the villagers almost found a breakthrough when Jenkins’ free-kick looked to be goal bound only for Crowther to produce the save of the match to earn his side a point.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Richards, Rogers (Irvine), Litchfield, James, Cook, Ford, Hamilton, Cathrall, Jenkins. Subs: Weetman, Jones, Leonard.