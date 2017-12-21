Penrhyn crash at rampant Canaries

PENRHYNCOCH proved no match for table topping Caernarfon Town.

Roosters goalkeeper was tested by home striker Jamie Breese within the opening minute to set the tone before Clive Williams broke the deadlock after seven minutes.

Penrhyncoch were reduced to 10 men soon after when Owain James earned his marching orders following a poor challenge on Danny Brookwell.

Despite the numerical disadvantage the Roosters frustrated their hosts for the remainder of the half with debutant Liam Doherty almost marking his return with an equaliser only to be denied by goalkeeper Alex Ramsay.

Jenkins kept Penrhyn in the game after the break with saves to deny Rhys Roberts, Gareth Evans and Breese before tipping a Nathan Craig free-kick over the bar.

The pressure finally told on 67 minutes when Sion Meredith handled on the line to block a Breese shot to earn his dismissal with Craig on target with the resulting penalty.

Breese finally celebrated a deserved goal 10 minutes later before the Canaries rounded off a dominant display with two goals in as many minutes with Evans slotting home before Ryan Williams curled home his side’s fifth with three minutes remaining.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, E Evans, Foligno, S James, C Davies, Warren (Lewis), O James, C Jones, Meredith, Doherty, J Evans. Sub: Allen