Robins 'disappointed' at record low WPL attendance

NEWTOWN Football Club has expressed disappointment after a record low attendance was recorded for their victory over Llandudno last week.

The Thursday night encounter attracted a meager 92 supporters through the turnstiles and set a record low attendance for the Robins and a league low for the season so far.

The attendance also represented the third lowest since the Welsh Premier was culled to 12 clubs in 2010/11.

The match was the latest Thursday night fixture in the Welsh Premier schedule this season and streamed live on social media by Welsh language programmers S4C.

Club spokesman Jonny Drury expressed the club’s disappointment at the record low attendance but pointed to mitigating circumstances.

“It was disappointing to have a small gate, however the weather and the late call on the pitch was a factor in it,” said Drury.

Drury also hoped supporters would not be put off by the Thursday night experiment, a new initiative embarked upon by the league and S4C this season.

Drury said: “Thursday night games are a trial by the league and it is good to see the league officials attempting something to promote our league.

“While the attendance was disappointing for everyone concerned, as a club we will see how the trial goes for the rest of the season.”

Newtown will hope for a bigger gate when local rivals and league leaders TNS visit Latham Park on Boxing Day (2.30).