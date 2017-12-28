Rugby community comes together for Boxing Day fundraiser

THE Mid Wales rugby family came together to help raise £3,000 for charity over the festive break.

A Builth Wells XV played the Mid Wales Barbarians at the Gro on Boxing Day with all proceeds from the day going toward the family affected by the October’s house fire tragedy in Llangammarch Wells.

Players from Gwernyfed, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, Trefyclawdd and Rhayader turned out for the Barbarians team.

The Barbarians also included former Welsh international Andy Powell who made a grand entrance in a golf buggy before helping his side to a 36-12 victory.

A large crowd watched the match which was followed by an arm wrestling tournament which saw Kyle Hopkins triumph after a lot of blood sweat and tears.

The charity day ended with an auction which helped raise more than £1,000 with Gwernyfed Rugtby Club also donating £125 as proceeds from a Christmas pantomime.

Organiser Richard Lawrence said: “Boxing Day was a massive show of community spirit. Not just from Builth Rugby Club but from everyone in the surrounding areas.

“Everyone pulled together to show their support towards the family.

“A special thanks to the players, everyone who helped out and to everyone who donated items for the auction.”