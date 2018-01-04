Guils made to toil for point at Penrhyncoch

GUILSFIELD hit back to claim a point at Penrhyncoch as honours ended even at Cae Baker.

The Roosters went into the game ravaged by selection problems but led inside the opening five minutes with Liam Doherty firing home after Andy Wycherley pushed Jonny Evans’ shot onto the bar.

The high flying Guils dominated the remainder of the half and deservedly levelled when Callum Bromley and Asa Hamilton linked for Andy Ford to fire beyond goalkeeper Lee Jenkins.

The heavy conditions began to take their toll on both sides after the break with Hamilton and Louis Irvine testing Jenkins while Penrhyncoch remained a threat on the break with Doherty and Evans going close.

The hosts introduced new signing Niall Coleridge in the second-half with the former Aberystwyth Town starlet impressing upon his debut for his new club.

However the Guils almost snatched glory at the death when Irvine’s shot skimmed the top of the woodwork as the Roosters celebrated a hard fought point.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, E Evans, Foligno, C Jones, C Davies, L Lewis, Mousley, O James, Warren (N Coleridge), J Evans, Doherty. Subs: G Lewis, W Mills.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Cathrall, Rogers, Litchfield, James, Cook, Ford, Hamilton, Jones (Jenkins), Irvine. Subs: Weetman, Jenkins, Richards, Leonard.