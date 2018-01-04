Super Saturday at Latham Park line-up confirmed

NEWTOWN Football Club’s Latham Park begins the year with a packed programme on Saturday.

The Quartix Mid and North Powys Winter League will be in action from 9am with 27 teams in action from under 11 to under 16 level.

The league has been expanded following the success of last season with the addition of an under 11s competition to run alongside under 12, 14 and 16.

The league has also got a new sponsor with Ian Pawley of Quartix backing the exciting new addition to the junior football programme.

Organiser Paul Inns said: “With 27 teams having entered the Winter League, this will provide an opportunity for approximately 280 young players to enjoy football at a time of year when in previous years they would have been unable to do so.

“I am extremely grateful to our sponsors Quartix, for their sponsorship.”

The under 11s kick off the day at 9am with the under 12s taking to the field at 10am while the under 14s are in action from 11am with the under 16s completing the day from 12pm.

A full day of football follows, starting with Maesyrhandir hosting Caersws Reserves in J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One at 2pm.

Newtown Wanderers will be in action from 5.30pm with Welshpool Town Reserves the visitors in a J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi Division Two clash.

The last action of the day pits J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi Division Two side Forden United against Spar Mid Wales League One side Kerry in the third round of the Central Wales Cup with kick-off at 7.30pm.