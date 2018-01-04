Wrexham AFC defender James Jennings wants to turn draws into wins

JAMES JENNINGS admits Wrexham need to start turning draws into wins to get the promotion challenge back on track.

Wrexham conceded an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time as their New Year’s Day clash against Barrow ended in a 3-3 stalemate.

It was their third draw in a row, extending the winless run to four league matches, and leaves fifth-placed Wrexham nine points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Jennings says drawing too many games is costly and that Wrexham need to get back to winning ways against bottom club Torquay United at The Racecourse on Saturday.

“We have drawn too many games and it's very disappointing,” said Jennings. “Ultimately that doesn’t get you promotion.

“If you are going to take positives out of it, scoring three goals is probably the only positive.

“But it is then conceding three goals at home so you have always got to look at it on that side.”

Jennings admits Wrexham are going through a “sticky spell” but says the players will be eager to end the barren run against Torquay.

“It is a huge game,” said Jennings. “We have got to rest up and get ourselves mentally and physically right.

“Come back with a completely different mindset and get back to doing what we do best which is winning games.

“We have gone through a little bit of a sticky spell but we have still picked up points so if this is our sticky spell then we have to start again against Torquay where we get three points.”

Chris Holroyd’s eighth goal of the season together with goals from co-striker Scott Boden and Jennings himself earned the Reds a point against Barrow, who levelled deep into stoppage time.

“We were devastated,” said Jennings. “We wanted to see the game out and it was pretty much last kick of the game.

“It fell to him on the edge of the box and it has just gone through everyone.

“We are all disappointed. We have given some poor goals away but got ourselves back in it to lead 3-2.

“It is just a case of seeing it out. We invited a bit of pressure and they got the equaliser so we are all gutted.

“All the lads, it is not through a lack of desire or anything. Everyone in there has worked really hard.”

