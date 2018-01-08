Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd focused on promotion challenge

HAT-TRICK hero Chris Holroyd refuses to set any targets after getting into double figures for Wrexham.

Top scorer Holroyd took his tally for the season to 11 goals after bagging a treble on Saturday.

Having again lined up on the left flank, Holroyd helped fourth-placed Wrexham close the gap on leaders Macclesfield Town to seven points after his former club drew with lowly Solihull Moors.

“I have said all along it is not about me,” said Holroyd about setting personal target. “I think everyone here is on the same page.

“We want to get promoted and the gaffer has got a lot of like-minded people that will put themselves out for the team, whether it be playing different positions.

“We are confident and we are right in the mix. Obviously we’d like to be a lot higher but Macclesfield slipped up, we close the gap and we have got a game in hand so things are positive.

“From my previous position at Macclesfield, we have always been in a really good position and just fell away. Teams do that so the gaffer will look to strengthen in January and that will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Although focused on remaining in the promotion race, Holroyd is delighted to be chipping in with goals.

Two came in the first half with Holroyd completing his hat-trick with a 90th minute penalty, meaning 10 of his 11 goals have come at The Racecourse.

When asked whether he thought he would score a hat-trick, Holroyd said: “You have always got it in the back of your mind when you have got two, especially in the first half. It was nice that it came at the end and glad I could put the penalty away.

“Every game is the same to me, home or away, so I am just glad I can score in front of the fans.”

Wrexham were in control after leading 3-0 at the break, Manny Smith adding to Holroyd’s brace, before the latter sealed a comfortable victory.

“I think it was a good day for everyone,” added Holroyd. “It was a good team performance, three goals in the first half.

“Second half wasn’t as pretty as we wouldn’t have liked but we weren’t under any massive pressure and came through with a good victory.

“I think we have showed signs the last couple of weeks that we are progressing as an attacking team.

“As everyone knows we have been really good defensively all year so it was nice to get four goals and three the other day.”

George Miller has returned to Middlesbrough after completing a one-month loan deal and manager Dean Keates is hopeful of signing another striker before Wrexham’s next game at Hartlepool United on January 20.

“As it stands now we have only got two forwards left at the football club,” said Keates, who is also looking to strengthen his squad in other positions.

“George’s loan has come to an end so it is something that needs to be addressed over the next week.

“We have got a two-week window now and we would like to think that we will have somebody else in the building in the next seven days.”