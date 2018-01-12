Davies departs Carno

CHRIS Davies has resigned as manager of Carno.

The Spar Mid Wales League One club has appointed Jonathan Evans and Phil Richards to serve as joint managers for the remainder of the campaign.

Davies said: “Unfortunately my circumstances have recently changed and I will be jumping on a plane next week and be on the other side of the world travelling for the foreseeable future, meaning I am unable to carry on my duties with the club.

“The timing is very unfortunate, being in the middle of the season and the fact I believe the team is in a good position to have a successful second part of the season.

“I was fully committed to trying to add to the trophies we’ve won in previous seasons but I cannot turn down this opportunity.

“However, I’m confident the players will carry on the good work we’ve done over the past two months to atone for our poor start and I would back them to be challenging on more than one front come May.”

Davies backed Evans and Richards to continue the good work at Ty Brith.

“The club has made the wise decision to go for continuity, with both the assistants stepping up in a joint capacity and I wish them all the best with the job in hand.”

“I would like to thank the players, past and present, my coaching staff and the club for the previous four and a half years and I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.”