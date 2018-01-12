Llanidloes run out derby winners against Pool

PAUL Jehu crossed for two tries as Llanidloes claimed a bonus point in their 31-7 derby victory over Welshpool.

Pool belied their lowly league placing and took the game to their hosts in the opening stages before Llanidloes settled following Adam Price’s 25th minute penalty.

A close range try from Gareth Anwyl, converted by Price, established the hosts 10 point lead before pressure from Pool yielded a penalty try at the end of the first-half.

Llanidloes hit the ground running after the break with a brace of tries of Jehu, both converted by Price, establishing a comfortable lead.

A late try from Anwyl for his second of the game ensured a bonus point with Price adding the extras.

Meanwhile COBRA toiled for the points in a 22-0 win at home to Llangollen.

An error strewn first-half saw neither side master the string winds with the first score of the game coming early in the second-half from the boot of Will Worthington.

COBRA soon celebrated their opening try with the hosts going through several phases before man of the match Hywel Jones crashed over from close range with Rhodri Jones converting.

COBRA were soon celebrating a second try with scrum-half Bryn Davies gathering a charged down kick to peel away and score with Jones converting.

Rich Roberts broke several tackles to add a third try with the centre denied a second and his side a bonus point when his late surge over the line was ruled out late on.

Meanwhile Machynlleth’s third division clash at Rhos was postponed.