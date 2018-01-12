Mills-Evans completes Newtown fightback

KIERAN Mills-Evans completed a thrilling fightback to stun Cardiff Metropolitan at Latham Park on Tuesday.

The Robins trailed at the break after the Archers established a two goal lead courtesy of a quickfire double midway through the first-half.

Dylan Rees’ inswinging cross deceived home goalkeeper Dave Jones as the capital side celebrated a 22nd minute lead with the advantage doubled less than a minute later as Jordan Lam struck.

The Robins fightback began early in the second-half with Neil Mitchell steering home from close range from Ryan Kershaw’s 54th minute cross.

Just six minutes later and the home side were level with Jamie Reed slotting home a penalty following a foul on Luke Boundford.

Newtown continued to dictate the game as the Archers struggled to find their first-half momentum and with 11 minutes remaining the fightback was complete with Mills-Evans' glancing home a header from Boundford’s right wing cross.

A frantic finale saw Reed’s point blank header from another Kershaw cross tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Will Fuller.

Meanwhile the Robins survived a late scare when Lam’s ferociously struck shot from the edge of the area struck the bar before Newtown toasted three hard fought points.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Harries (Kenton), Mills-Evans, Sears, Kershaw, Denny (Goodwin), Mitchell, Boundford, Reed (Rushton), Fletcher. Subs: Evans, Perry, J Jones.

Att – 136