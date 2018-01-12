Powys youngsters in a winter wonderland at Latham Park

THE Quartix Mid and North Powys Winter League is in full swing.

The Latham Park based league runs from December to January with 27 teams descending on the home of Newtown Football Club to compete for honours.

This season more than 200 players will take part from under 11 to under 16.

Organiser Paul Inns said: “In the past the months of December and January would have meant young football players being unable to play as the facilities were simply not available.

“However since the installation of a 3G surface in Newtown the region’s young football players are able to not just continue playing but enjoy the state of the art facilities at Latham Park.

“We are indebted to our sponsors, Quartix, for their support and to Newtown FC for making the pitch available to us.”