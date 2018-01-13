Guils boss targets lift off against Wingmakers

GUILSFIELD manager Nathan Leonard has targeted three points from this weekend’s visit of Airbus UK Broughton.

The Guils slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Ruthin Town last week with Leonard critical of the match official after his side ending the match with just nine men.

Leonard said: “I don’t like talking about referees but he was awful and to add to that arrogant. He made the game all about himself and I can’t believe someone could be that bad and inconsistent without an agenda.”

Despite defeat the Guils chief was impressed by his side’s efforts with nine men which saw the villagers almost snatch a point.

“It was a very frustrating day,” said Leonard. “We were average in the first-half but the real Guilsfield turned up for the last 20 minutes and it was a tremendous effort from the lads.

“Airbus will be a tough game but I expect us to be at our best and three points is a must after last week.”

Penrhyncoch host Flint Town United with manager Gari Lewis confident his war torn charges would maintain their climb to safety following last week’s battling point at Gresford.

“We are scraping through at the moment and only had 12 fit players last week,” said Lewis. “I can’t speak highly enough of the players as the work ethic has been phenomenal.

Owain James is suspended while Steff Davies, Nashawn Blake and Antonio Corbisiero remain sidelined through injury but Liam Doherty is back in contention.

Lewis added: “We’ve got 13 games left and if we show the same level of character and passion as we have been then I am sure we can keep on picking up the points we need.”

Caersws hit the road with a trip to Porthmadog in store for Graham Evans’ men who were left frustrated by the weather last week.

“They’re going well at the moment and will be full of confidence after the manner of their win at Rhyl last week,” said Evans. “However it’s always a ground we enjoy going to and we’ve got a decent record there in recent years.

“We’ve got to go there showing the same commitment and desire as we have done in our last two league games at Denbigh and Guilsfield, adding a little luck in the mix and we won’t be far off.

“The lads showed in the second-half against Aberaeron that we are ready to roll our sleeves up and fight to get something out of the second half of our season.”

Jack Hughes and Tom Bethell remain long term absentees but Evans is confident of strengthening his squad in coming weeks.

Meanwhile Evans praised the calibre of youngsters emerging through the system at the Recreation Ground this season.

“We have some really good lads coming through. We need to get them fit and a few might be ready to make the step up to the senior squad in the next few months,” said Evans.

The Bluebirds have also welcomed the signing of 24 year old midfielder Conrad Galloway who joins the club from Llanidloes Town.