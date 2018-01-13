Presteigne trainer praises up and coming jockey

KERRY Lee praised both jockey and horse after narrowly missing out on Coral Welsh National glory at Chepstow last weekend.

The Presteigne trainer had a busy day at Chepstow with two horses in the national, including Alfie Spinner and Bishops Road while Grey Gold was in action in the Coral Bet and Get Club Handicap Steeplechase.

Alfie Spinner was ridden to second place by up and coming jockey Richard Patrick, six lengths behind Raz de Maree which took glory with James Bowen in the saddle.

The pacesetting Wild West Wind crashed out at the 12th fence, a fall that hampered Vintage Clouds, Beware the Bear and Bishops Road.

It left 13 year old’s Alfie Spinner and Raz de Maree to battle for the finishing line with the latter taking the lead at the second to last hurdle to seal glory.

Despite missing out on a fourth Welsh National win in seven years, trainer Kerry Lee was full of praise for the 33/1 outsider.

“I thought Richard Patrick gave his horse the most fantastic ride. It's his first Welsh National ride, as it is for James Bowen. We saw two young jockeys at the top of their game.”