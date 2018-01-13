Saints target victory to end first phase

TNS welcome Bangor City to Park Hall for the final fixture ahead of the mid-season split on Saturday (5.15).

Saints manager Scott Ruscoe insisted his side’s opening day defeat at Bangor City had been a one off but called upon his squad to maintain their current form.

The Oswestry club already have one hand on the J D Welsh Premier championship trophy with a commanding lead at the top of the table.

“This is the first time we’ve played since the start of the season,” said Ruscoe. “I wouldn’t like to use the word revenge because the last 10 games we’ve played against Bangor, we’ve won nine and lost that one.

“It was a one-off and you like to think you can put things right in one of them and return to normal service.”

TNS could move 12 points clear at the top if results go their way on Saturday with the Saints all but assured a seventh consecutive title with their rivals no closer to closing the gap.

“A good performance and a win creates a bigger gap as we go into the second half of the season,” said Ruscoe.

Ruscoe added he hopes to seal another early title success before turning his attention to preparations for Europe after last season’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round exit.

“We want to get this league won early because we’re on an upward spiral. We want to be getting fitter and stronger for Europe. We want to be equal to some of these teams in the draw we might meet and if we can’t be better, then we can be fitter.”

The Saints have parted ways with defenders Callum Roberts and Ryan Leak with their respective loan deals from Shrewsbury Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at an end.