Blues basement battle continues after Port defeat

CAERSWS were stung by two goals in a five minute spell midway through the first-half as they crashed at Porthmaadog.

The hosts dominated the early possession with Sion Edwards and Julian Williams going close before the Bluebirds threatened with Luke Sherbon firing over.

The breakthrough arrived on 28 minutes with Edwards crossing from the left for Gareth Evans to head past Blues goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne.

Caersws should have replied almost immediately when a sloppy pass from Tom Taylor was seized upon by Sherbon but his powder puff effort was saved by home goalkeeper Richard Harvey.

Caersws were punished five minutes later Edwards once again proved pivotal after racing onto a Gareth Evans crossfield ball to square for Joe Chaplin to net his 20th goal of the season.

Porthmadog could have put the game to bed by half-time with Williams’ chip saved by Hawthorne before ex-Bluebirds Iwan Lewis spurned an opening.

Edwards continued to star after the break and twice forced Hawthorne into action while the busy Caersws goalkeeper was also tested by the shot of substitute Meilir Williams

Caersws ended the game on top in their efforts to force a route back into the game with both Craig Harris and Lance Jones denied by a stoic defence to ensure the villagers made the trip home empty handed.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, Hughes-Jones (P Jones), E Jones, Ry Davies (Lloyd), G Jones, Rh Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Harris. Subs: Evans, McPhee