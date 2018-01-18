Bulls complete transfer coup

BUILTH Wells have completed a double transfer coup.

The Spar Mid Wales League Two leaders have welcomed the return of defender Gavin Samuel with midfielder Tom Bethell also arriving at the Lant this week.

The duo arrive at the club from Huws Gray Alliance side Caersws with Samuel set to make his debut this weekend at home to Brecon Northcote on Saturday (2pm).

Bethell is currently injured but expected to return to contention next month.

Manager Chris Jones was delighted with the signings which underlined the club’s ambitions to return to Spar Mid Wales League One as second division champions next season.

Jones said: “Both have played at a higher standard and are great signings for the club.

“Gavin is a Builth boy and played for us before while Tom was also part of the successful Rhayader Town side which won the first division last season.”

The double boost comes with Jones preparing to be without defender Lee James and midfielder Will Cleaton for the end of the season.

“They both bring in experience from a higher level and will add to the squad with Lee and Will unavailable for the final few months of the season,” said Jones.

The Bulls manager also hoped the signings underlined the ambitions of the club with one eye on the future.

“As a club we want to play at the highest level we can and aspire to return to the first division of the Mid Wales League,” said Jones. “Traditionally it’s where we have always played.”

“We have a great set-up on and off the field and hopefully we can achieve our goals this season.”