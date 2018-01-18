Ellis fires Waterloo to win at Llanymynech

WATERLOO Rovers closed the gap at the top of Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League with a 6-2 win at Llanymynech.

Tom Ellis starred with a hat-trick while Will Pritchard, Andrew Gwilt and Charlie Proctor completed the Welshpool side’s tally while the hosts hit back through Lee Rogers and Mike Edwards.

Craig Jones was also a hat-trick hero as Llanfyllin Town ran out 3-1 winners at Caersws Reserves who remained in contention through Paul Watson’s reply.

Llangedwyn continue to set a hot pace at the top of Mitsubishi Division Two with a Dean Jones double inspiring a 6-2 win at Churchstoke Reserves.

Paul Buckley, Mike Broadbent, James Evans and Iwan Parry completed the scoring while the hosts reduced the arrears through Charlie Kinsey and Dan Hedge.

Llanfechain celebrated their best result of the campaign with player-manager Rob Edwards netting twice in a 5-2 victory at home to Carno Reserves.

Byron Edwards also struck twice for the hosts with Matt Wilkinson completing their tally with the visitors reducing the arrears through Tom Leah and Craig Scott.

James Clewlow celebrated a hat-trick as Welshpool Town Reserves strolled to a 5-1 win at home to Llanfyllin Town Reserves with Josh Parry and Luke Evans also netting for the hosts while Liam Jones replied.

Meanwhile honours ended even at Dolforgan Park where a Mark Hughes strike for the hosts was cancelled out by Brandon Rogers’ effort in a 1-1 draw with Trefonen.