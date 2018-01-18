End of the road for COBRA's bowl dreams

THE road to Cardiff ended in Meifod as a brave COBRA proved no match for Pembroke in the fifth round of the Swalec Bowl.

The North Wales League Two side went into the game as underdogs against a side on top of its game and currently among the leading pack in Swalec Division Three West A.

The visitors led with a try from captain Scott Powell, converted by Toby Smith before COBRA hit back with a penalty from Will Worthington.

Smith restored Pembroke’s advantage with a penalty before the visitors began to pull away with Shaun Dalling adding a second try before the break which Smith converted.

COBRA scrapped for possession and a route back into the game after the break but a try from Dom Coleman all but put the tie to bed.

The outstanding Smith had the final say late on and earned his man of the match plaudits with two tries, one of which he also converted, to end COBRA’s Swalec Bowl adventure.