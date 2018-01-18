Hudson the hero as Saints leave it late against City

TNS put one hand on the JD Welsh Premier championship trophy after going 12 points clear at the top of the table with victory over Bangor City.

The Citizens arrived in Oswestry with confidence and keen to complete a league double over the perennial Welsh Premier champions having beaten them in opening day reverse fixture.

A frantic first-half saw both sides attack with Blaine Hudson and Greg Draper firing over from distance for the Saints during the opening exchanges.

City’s main threat was provided by the pace of Luke Wall who ensured the Saints kept on their toes.

The young striker was released by Steve Hewitt and tested Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison before player-coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher's well struck volley forced Harrison into a great save.

Hudson looked to have broken the deadlock when he headed home Ryan Brobbel’s cross only for the effort to be ruled out by referee Bryn Markham-Jones for an infringement as the half ended goalless.

Markham-Jones was again in the spotlight on the hour when the official showed leniency to Saints midfielder Tom Holland whose foul on Wall looked set to earn him a second caution and early shower.

The Saints made the most of the reprieve and with 11 minutes remaining finally broke the deadlock with Aeron Edwards firing a low shot beyond goalkeeper Matthew Hall.

However just three minutes later the Citizens were back on terms when Harrison could only parry Taylor-Fletcher’s shot into the path of Wall who restored parity.

TNS were not to be denied and with three minutes remaining Hudson fired beyond Hall from a tight angle to restore the Saints lead and open a commanding 12 point lead at the top of the table.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Pryce, Rawlinson, Hudson, Holland, Routledge, Brobbel, Draper (Darlington), Edwards, Mullan. Subs: Jones, Saunders, Parry, Clark, Farleigh, Craven.

Att – 323