Sportshall thrills at Llanfair

THE 2017 Powys Sportshall Athletics Championship was hosted by Llanfair Caereinion High School.

Schools from across the region were represented by athletes in a number of disciplines.

Emma Williams fended off the challenge of fellow Llanfair Caereinion athlete Lwsi Roberts to win the girls under 13s two lap event with Welshpool’s Nikki Davies ending third.

The hosts Kelsie Webster won the under 13s girls four lap event with Gwenyver Kuipers and Grace Jones of Welshpool completing the podium.

Meanwhile Welshpool’s Maddie Griffiths won the girls’ under 16s six lap event after seeing off the challenge of Llanfyllin’s Melissa Burgess and Bro Hyddgen’s Sophie Jones.

The under 13s boys’ two lap event was won by Llanfair Caereinion’s Arthur Powell with Bro Hyddgen’s Dylan Owen Tibbets and Cai Gibbs of Llanfyllin completing the podium.

Gwern Phillips of Bro Hyyden won the under 14s boys four lap event with Welshpool’s Tom Fowler and Llanidloes’ Norton Collins leading the challenge.

The under 16s boys six lap race saw Llanidloes’ Oliver Wozencraft end on top while Newtown’s Oliver Jones and Welshpool’s Harvey Gill were also on the podium.

Llanfyllin’s Amber Bennett won the girls under 15s two lap event, seeing off the threat of Llanfair duo Keira McVeagh and Mollie Gallier.

Llanfyllin also won the under 15s girls four lap event with Megan Wigley beating Welshpool’s Dottie Evans and Newtown’s Carrie Jones to the finish line.

Welshpool’s Mitchell Hunt led home the under 15s boys two lap event with Newtown’s Ryan Morris and Cian Hanratty of Llanfair completing the podium.

Lewis Hilditch won the under 15s boys foyr lap event with Ryan Evans of Llanfair and Bro Hydden’s Jac Owen following him home.

Meanwhile Abbie Jones of Llanfyllin won the under 13s girls shot with Llanfair’s Kelsie Webster second and Newtown’s Chloe Murton-Jones third.

Arthur Powell of Llanfair won the under 13s boys’ shot with Scott Holkham taking second and Gwern Phillips of Bro Hydden third.

Newtown’s Megan Costall won the girls’ under 15s shot with Welshpool’s Ellie Bailey and Llanfair’s Keira McVeagh completing the podium.

Meanwhile Newtown won the under 13s and under 15s boys’ paarlauf relays with Welshpool winning the girls’ events.

Llanidloes won the under 13s boys’ relay with Welshpool winning the under under 15s while Llanfair completed a double in the girls’ events.