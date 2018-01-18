Welcome win for Welshpool

WELSHPOOL celebrated a 23-17 win at Llangollen to ease their basement blues in division two of the North Wales League.

Pool have endured a testing campaign but stepped up to the challenge at the Tower Field after Ryan Goodwin crossed for the opening try for Dan Earle to convert.

The hosts hit back to lead with Roger Chadwick kicking a brace of penalties before converting a try scored by Declan Hughes.

However Pool were back on terms at 10-10 at the interval thanks to a penalty from Earle.

Another penalty from the boot of Chadwick restored the hosts lead early in the second-half but Pool responded and regained their advantage as Goodwin crossed for his second try of the day, converted by Earle.

Llangollen hit back to lead briefly through another penalty from Chadwick but Pool were not to be denied with the outstanding Earle kicking his side to glory with two further penalties.

Meanwhile Newtown were left frustrated in a 32-21 defeat at home to Shotton Steel in a match with uncontested scrums.

Deprived of one of their major strengths the hosts struggled to counter the free flowing backs of the visiting Steelmen who led thanks to a brace of tries from Roy Cardus with Darren Rees adding one conversion.

Newtown reduced the arrears with a try from Tom Pelling, converted by Dylan Leach, but Steel had the final say of the first-half as Shaun Kemp crossed the whitewash.

Town changed their tactics for the second-half and were soon back in contention with their powerful ball carriers earning increased possession to allow Nathan Owen to cross for a quickfire brace of tries, converted by Leach.

However Steel responded with a superb try from Nathan Bennett before completing their victory with a brace of penalties from Rees to secure the points.

n MACHYNLLETH’S frustrating start to 2018 continued with their North Wales League Three clash at Flint postponed.

Elsewhere the Swalec Division Three East D clashes involving Rhayader and Trefyclawdd were also called off.

COBRA’s Swalec Youth Plate tie at home to Bala and Newtown’s trip to Llangefni in the Swalec Youth Bowl were also non events.