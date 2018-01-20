Ruscoe targets first silverware as Saints chief

TNS head to Aberystwyth on Saturday with the aim of lifting the Nathaniel MG League Cup for a fourth consecutive season.

Standing in the Oswestry side's way of glory is Cardiff Metropolitan who will look to complete an upset in the showpiece final at Park Avenue on Saturday (5.30).

TNS have dominated the league cup over the years and manager Scott Ruscoe hopes glory on Saturday will provide a springboard for further silverware this season with his side still in contention for a clean sweep of honours.

Victory on Saturday would represent the club’s ninth league cup trophy but the first as manager for Ruscoe.

“This is my first final as a manager and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Ruscoe. “We’ve had some good times in this cup over the years.”

The Saints manager insisted preparations for the final would not be any different to a league meeting.

“We won’t change much going into the cup final and we’ll train normally,” said Ruscoe.

“There might be more going onto the opposition in training because they’re a decent side and you’ve got to give them respect.

“I’m 85 per cent certain of my team for Saturday which means everyone has to train hard and properly,” said Ruscoe.

Striker Greg Draper is the only fitness doubt having limped off during the Saints victory over Bangor City last week whuch left TNS a massive 12 points clear at the top of the J D Welsh Premier table.

Meanwhile the Archers will include Llangedwyn raised Will Evans in their squad with the 20 year old midfielder looking to play a part in the Cardiff club’s bid for their greatest glory.