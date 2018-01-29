New signing David Raven delighted to join Wrexham AFC

NEW signing David Raven jumped at the chance to join Wrexham and senses ‘something special’ is happening at The Racecourse.

The experienced full-back, who left Inverness Caledonian Thistle earlier this month, has signed for Wrexham until the end of the season.

Having started his career at Liverpool, Raven also played for Carlisle United, Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers, and the 32-year-old has been brought in to boost Wrexham’s promotion challenge.

Raven is thrilled to be part of a team pushing for a return to the Football League and hopes to earn a longer stay at The Racecourse.

“You can’t take anything for granted in football and every single week you have got to fight for your contract,” said Raven. “I want to try and stay as long as I can. There is something special going on here. You can feel it in the fans.

“As soon as I walked in the door, you could sense that something positive was happening and I wanted to be part of it straight away.

Raven trained with Wrexham last week and his switch was completed in time for him to feature against Rovers.

“I am buzzing to sign, Wrexham is a massive club,” said Raven.

“I am glad it went through as quick as it did and I got to make my debut against Tranmere.

“The boys are flying, I just wanted to come in and keep it going, and use my experience to help the lads along.”

Raven, named among the subsitutes, was handed an earlier than expected debut as he came on for left-back James Jennings after just seven minutes.

“I saw Jenno go down and I thought ‘I have only trained three times in three weeks’, I will be a bit sore tomorrow!” he said. “It took me probably 25 minutes to get my bearings, my last game was January 6.

“I felt so much more comfortable in the second half. I was just pleased to get through it.”

Wrexham climbed up to third place as a result of the draw, four points behind leaders Macclesfield

Raven felt a draw was a fair outcome and he hopes to feature at Gateshead tomorrow.

“It was a good point in the end,” he added. “I think it was a fair result. The last 15-20 minutes you saw both teams had given everything.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere, everything about the occasion, so hopefully I play at Gateshead.”

Manager Dean Keates was pleased with Raven’s contribution.

“Jenno took a knee in the side of the hip,” said Keates. “We couldn’t risk that.

“Credit to Dave, he was outstanding when he came on.”