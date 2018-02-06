Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates still wants to add to squad

DEAN KEATES is pleased with his business in the transfer window but still hopes to add “one or two” new signings to his Wrexham squad.

Akil Wright, who switched to Wrexham from Fleetwood Town on a six-month loan deal last summer, joined on a permanent deal in January while three other players – Scott Quigley, David Raven and Nicky Deverdics – also arrived at The Racecourse.

Keates remains hopeful of bringing in a striker as well as another player to boost Wrexham’s promotion challenge.

“We had to wait on one or two things over the weekend and I have got my eye on one or two so we will see how this week pans out,” said Keates. “I would like to think I can add one or two more before the end of the season, a striker and one in another position.

“We can do loan deals and we can also sign free agents so there are options there.

“People have terminated their contracts knowing that they can try and get something permanent somewhere else, or players are still available on loan.”

Recruiting a striker is top of the shopping list with Quigley, who scored three goals in his first two games, ruled out of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Guiseley with a hamstring injury.

Keates hopes Quigley won't be missing for long.

“We have tested and measured Scott and it is coming back fairly clear,” said Keates. “It is virtually the same in both hamstrings so he is not far away from a return.

“Scott needs to feel confident in himself and then he will be back ready for inclusion.”

Quigley, brought in on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season, made an immediate impact, netting twice on his debut in the 2-0 win at Hartlepool before scoring in the 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers.

“Scott has come in and he has gone bang,” said Keates. “He is a little bit different, he has come from the Welsh Premier League and made a big jump up to Blackpool.

“It is not really happened there, he has only had one or two sniffs.

“He was a name we knew about with Carl Darlington having the connection of working with him full-time, he became available so it was an easy option for us.”

Keates has been offered the chance to take a look at plenty of players, but the Reds’ boss insists he will only sign people he feels can improve Wrexham.

“This window was totally different to the one when I first got the job,” said Keates.“Last January, I’d say 80 per cent of the names that landed on the desk could have made a difference for us.

“This season we are in a good place and doing well so it can only be players who can make a difference and take us forward.

“The majority of names, you look at them and think ‘is he better than what we have got or can he force the players in the team?’ They are not.

“I could bring loads of players in but there is no point in me bringing players in who are not going to take us forward or force the players in the team to play better or try and take their places.”

Deverdics is a man signed by Keates, who has come straight into the side, making his debut in the win at Guiseley, which took Wrexham top of the National League

The midfielder, who joined from troubled Hartlepool, has immediately impressed Keates.

“Nicky has fitted into the squad straight away and I thought he was outstanding at Guiseley,” added Keates. “He has got quality, he never seems flustered on the ball and he has got a tremendous left foot.

“He is a great addition to the squad and he is only going to get better.”