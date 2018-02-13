Wrexham AFC striker Scott Quigley wants to get back to winning ways at Sutton

SCOTT QUIGLEY believes Wrexham’s failure to beat Halifax was just a blip and he is backing the Reds to get the promotion challenge back on track this weekend.

Wrexham took a 19th minute lead through Scott Boden against Halifax at The Racecourse on Saturday but the visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time and had the better chances after the break, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Although unbeaten in nine games, six of those have ended in draws and Wrexham dropped from top spot to third in the National League, two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

It remains close in the battle for the title, with Saturday’s opponents Sutton Town sitting fifth, but on-loan striker Quigley is targeting nothing less than three points.

“Halifax scored at a really bad time,” said Quigley.

“We got in front and we were unlucky, the ball has come in and he has won the flick on.

“Maybe it is just a minor hiccup, I don’t think there will be any problem next week. We will be back to normal at Sutton.

“We will go there and definitely look for the three points.”

Sutton play on a 3G pitch but Quigley, who enjoyed playing on The New Saints’ artificial surface before joining Blackpool in the summer, says Wrexham need to make winning a habit in pursuit of automatic promotion.

“We are still unbeaten so we have still got that record but we want to be winning games,” said Quigley.

“If you want to be winning the league, you have got to be picking up three points here.

“But it has gone now, we won’t be thinking about that next week. We will be thinking about how we are going to break Sutton down and get three points.

“We are not out of our depth going there and winning on the 3G pitch. I am used to playing on a 3G pitch anyway so that will be no problem for me.

“We will have good training sessions this week and definitely go there looking to get three points.”

Boden, who had five assists in his previous six games, put Wrexham ahead against Halifax after converting Kevin Roberts’ cross.

It was Boden’s third goal of the season and Quigley was delighted to see his fellow attacker back on the scoresheet.

“I am really pleased for Scott that he got himself a goal,” said Quigley.

“He works really hard and has a few assists under his belt so it is nice that he has scored.”

Quigley, who netted three goals in his first two games after joining Wrexham until the end of the season, limped off with a hamstring injury in the goalless draw with Gateshead and missed last Saturday’s victory at Guiseley.

But the frontman was passed fit on Saturday and came off the bench in the 60th minute.

“The injury hasn’t been too bad,” said Quigley. “I felt it against Gateshead and instead of risking it and injuring my hamstring even worse, and being out for a long time, I would look after myself and just miss the one game.

“I came back against Halifax and I thought I did okay when I came on.

“I was positive and was just disappointed not to get the three points but that is football.

“Halifax came here to do a job and they left with a point.”

When asked whether he could start at Sutton, Quigley added: “We will have to see what the gaffer says.

“But whenever I am needed, I am needed. You have to be patient and we will see what happens next week.”