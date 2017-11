A jobless joiner from Holywell accused of ingesting police incapacitant spray before spitting in a sergeant’s face has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Dominic Edwards, 27, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting the officer at St Asaph custody unit. He must also pay £200 compensation and £200 costs.

Magistrates’ chairman Graham Edwards told him at Llandudno Court: “This was a particularly nasty incident.”