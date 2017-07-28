Taste Test: The Crafty Dragon, High Street, Wrexham 

THE town centre of Wrexham certainly boasts a wide selection of cafes and restaurants, and the Crafty Dragon has become a popular destination, both as a social nightspot and for those after a good meal during the day.
My wife and I were both feeling pretty hungry after a busy morning walking around the town, so a hearty meal was in order and the Crafty Dragon definitely did not disappoint.
Customers were a mix of couples, families and football fans watching a pre-season tournament encounter between Liverpool and Leicester City.
As an Everton fan, I kept one eye on the game, rooting for the Foxes while enjoying what turned out to be a great meal.
The staff were friendly and professional, and our meals were served in good time.
We opted for the five dish Saturday Sharer as a starter, choosing nachos, fries, chicken goujons, meatballs and cheesy garlic bread - all of which were delicious.
For a main course, I chose the Brunch Burger, which came with a free soft drink, along with a £2 “go large” option of an extra burger.
The burger already came with chips and was topped with a sausage patty, bacon and a fried egg - so in hindsight I can see why I didn’t quite finish what was a very tasty meal.
That was in no way due to the quality of the meal, which was excellent.
My wife was similarly pleased with a 10oz smothered rump steak with peas, onion rings and a tomato, topped with peppercorn sauce.
Overall, our visit to the Crafty Dragon was a very enjoyable one, and the food is highly recommended.
Ambience: 8/10
Service: 8/10
Food quality: 9/10
Children welcome: yes
Deisabked access: yes
