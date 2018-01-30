Flintshire's six-year-old 'Rapunzel' bravely donates hair to children battling cancer

The ‘Rapunzel’ of Flintshire has braved the chop for charity.

Nia Drury, aged six, of Buckley, decided to cut off her locks – over two feet long – as a donation to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity, which was established in 2006 after the original ‘Little Princess,’ Hannah Tarplee, of Hereford, died of a Wilms tumour in 2005, collects real hair donations to be made into wigs for terminally ill children who have lost their own.

Mum Adie Drury said: “The other day when I was brushing her hair, she turned and said to me, “I want to give it away to children who can’t grow their hair.

“I don’t know where she got this from- kids can up with some really random stuff, so she went off to school and I expected that to be the end of the matter.”

Nia, who is known as ‘Rapunzel’ to her peers and teachers, announced at Ewloe Green Primary School that day that she was to get rid of her locks.

Mum Adie was shocked to learn when she picked Nia up from school that the youngster was set on donating her “pride and joy” to other children in need.

Adie said: “The teachers couldn’t believe it. Her hair has been a massive part of our lives – they call her Rapunzel in school.”

The family set up a Just Giving page at tea time that evening, with a target of reaching £100 in two weeks to fund the wig being produced. By the time Nia went to bed three hours later, she had trebled her fundrising goal and the total now stands at over £360.

Adie said: “She has smashed her target and was so excited to get it cut off. You’re told when you get the fundraising pack to wait as long as you can between announcing and getting it cut, but Nia was too excited and wanted it done the next day.

“Rapunzel” said goodbye to her long hair at The Luxe Salon, in Buckley, on Friday – but not for the last time.

Adie added: “She is the most kindest, sweetest, generous little girl, and she said that once it grows back, she might just get it cut again and donate it.”

Nia’s new do, a short bob, initially worried Adie as she “has been plaiting hair for nearly six years. I won’t have anything to plait for a while – but it’s for a good cause.”