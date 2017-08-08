Conwy Borough boss Thomas 'under no illusions' ahead of Welsh Alliance title challenge

CONWY Borough boss Gareth Thomas is embracing the challenge of getting the club back to the Huws Gray Alliance.

The newly appointed manager is “under no illusions” as to the size of the task awaiting a new-look Tangerines squad that has invested heavily in the hopes of claiming the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One crown this season.

With a heavyweight squad at his disposal, the ex-Denbigh Town boss is ready for the task at hand, which begins with a trip to Llanberis on Saturday (2.30pm).

He said: “This is a difficult league and with a brand-new team we are under no illusions how big a task we have in hand.

“We have recruited players with a hunger, desire and commitment so I hope we can challenge for the title at the first time of asking.

“It’s a massive challenge but one that I am looking forward to. It will be good to go to different grounds and working alongside Alun Winstanley and the squad over the coming season.”

It is expected to be another highly competitive Division One campaign with a host of sides fancying their chances of securing promotion, and Thomas has highlighted four sides that he predicts will be pushing his title favourites all the way.

“Several teams will feel they have a realistic chance and have the ambition to win the league then test themselves in the Cymru Alliance,” he added.

“Llangefni Town will be up there whilst Nantlle Vale and Llanrug United have recruited well. I also like and know plenty of the boys from Llandyrnog United and I expect them to mount a challenge.

“That said it’s a tough league and on the day, anyone can beat anyone.”

“It has always been a competitive league, I feel over the last few season the whole of the pyramid structure has improved due to players dropping down from the Welsh Premier League this improving the standard of the other leagues.

“The other thing with the league is if you do well in the cup competitions you can be playing catch up late in the season with plenty of midweek matches.”