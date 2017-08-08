Llangefni Town boss Roberts 'raring to go' ahead of Welsh Alliance opener

LLANGEFNI Town manager Chris Roberts say his side are raring to go ahead of the new Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season.

The promotion chasers open their campaign with a home clash with Penrhyndeudraeth on Saturday, and Roberts has been encouraged by what he has seen from his squad during a series of strenuous pre-season fixtures.

He said: “We have played a total of eight pre-season friendlies against Caernarfon Town, Llandudno, Holyhead Hotspur, Cemaes Bay, Aberffraw twice and Amlwch.

“These friendlies have definitely benefitted us in terms of us being able to work on keeping our shape and also given us confidence that we can produce good performances in a big game situation.”

After a number of eye-catching signings including talented forward Osian Jones, Roberts believes this is the “strongest squad” he has ever had, and despite losing the likes of Cory Williams, Craig Evans and Cory Sinnott the young boss is hopeful his side can go one better and reach the Huws Gray Alliance.

“I believe that the squad we have this season is the strongest I have ever had at Llangefni and I am looking forward to the first game,” he added.

We have two or three options in every position this year and it gives us great strength in depth and allows us to be able to adapt to different game plans and formations.

This is my fourth season as manager and having just missed out twice on promotion I am looking to get the job done this time around.

“I know it won’t be easy, there are a lot of good teams in the league and we will need to work hard stay focussed and play to our best every game in order to achieve our aim.

“The lads know what is expected of them and what our target is for the season and I am confident that the squad we have is more than capable of this achieving our goal.

“Saturday’s league opener can’t come quick enough. We are ready.”