Welsh Alliance round-up: Llangefni Town get promotion charge underway with Penrhyndeudraeth success

LLANGEFNI Town kicked off their Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One promotion push with a 2-0 home win over Penrhyndeudraeth.

The hosts started the game well and they went ahead on 20 minutes when Iwan Jones took advantage of a defensive mix-up to round the keeper and slot into an empty net.

After the break saw Cefni double their advantage courtesy of Harry Galeotti, who unleashed a sensational free-kick into the top corner on 56 minutes to seal the points.

Llanrug United also got some points on the board with a creditable 2-2 draw at Greenfield, with Allan Mark Owen and Carl Griffiths finding the net, but there was no such luck for Llanberis who were thumped 8-0 by championship favourites Conwy Borough.

A Declan Jones penalty was all Trearddur Bay had to show for their efforts in a disappointing 4-1 home reverse to Llandudno Albion, with Barmouth and Dyffryn United also on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Llanrwst United.

In Division Two, goals from Shane Jenkins, Craig Moore, Steven Whittaker and Miles Jones got Bodedern Athletic off to a positive start in their 4-1 success over Mochdre Sports, while a hat-trick from Kieron Ellis was the highlight of Blaenau Amateurs’ 7-0 rout against Cemaes Bay.

A brace apiece from Iwan Owen and Gruff John was enough to give Y Felinheli a 4-0 triumph at Gaerwen, with Aberffraw and Llannerchymedd on the wrong end of 3-2 and 6-0 losses to Glan Conwy and Penmaenmawr Phoenix respectively.

Elsewhere Llanfairpwll were downed 4-1 by promotion chasing Meliden, and a Dan Cameleri double gave Pentraeth a 2-2 home draw with newly promoted Llannefydd.