Glantraeth issue urgent appeal for players ahead of delayed season start

GLANTRAETH have issued an urgent plea for players ahead of their delayed start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One campaign.

Last season’s double-winning squad has been completely decimated following the club’s refusal to accept promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance, with former skipper Matty Lock the latest to begrudgingly leave for title favourites Conwy Borough.

Despite having the budget to bring quality players in, the lack of ambition is causing the majority who want top progress up the pyramid to look elsewhere, a frustration which also brought a swift end to the managerial reign of Mike Lundstram, who has stayed with the club in a plyer-only capacity.

League officials gave Traeth a reprieve following the appointments of Anthony Hughes and Jason Scott, who have taken on the joint-manager roles but have yet to secure the signatures of a sufficient amount just nine days away from their scheduled trip to St Asaph City.

They took the field for the first time in a dramatic pre-season recently in a 5-2 loss to Llanllyfni, and Stephens took to social media site Twitter in the hope of boosting his squad further.

Anyone wishing to declare their interest in signing for the club is urged to call Hughes on 07848 161657 or Scott on 07749 480939.

Things do not get any easier for the reigning champions following their opening Bank Holiday weekend clash, with promotion hopefuls Llangefni Town next up on Tuesday 29.