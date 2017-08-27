Welsh Alliance round-up: Conwy Borough maintain perfect start at Barmouth and Dyffryn United

CONWY Borough continued their perfect start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with a 5-3 win at Barmouth and Dyffryn United.

The Tangerines were not at their best but still managed to pick up three points with a hat-trick from the prolific Corrig McGonigle doing the majority of the damage.

Manager Gareth Thomas, said: “It is another three points from another tough game. I thought we played some good stuff at times but in other parts of the game we were poor.

“We have won the game but conceded three poor goals so we can’t get carried away. We need to continue to work hard and look to build on the start we have made.

“It was not the ideal preparation with both sides doing the warm up and finding no officials at 2.30pm but the delay seemed to affect us as we did not start well at all. It is three points and we need to focus on Wednesday game at home to Llandyrnog United.”

Llanrwst United also kept their unbeaten start going with a 2-2 draw at Llanberis, with Hedd Williams and Stephen Whitley rescuing a point for the visitors after they fell two-behind in the early stages of the second half.

A brace from Chris Quainn was not enough to prevent Llandudno Albion from falling to a 7-4 loss at Mynydd Llandegai, but there was better fortune for Division Two side Mochdre Sports who had four goals from Jordan Phillips to thank for a 5-1 success at Cemaes Bay.

Penmaenmawr Phoenix are now up to second after strikes from Tom Paddock and Dan Williams gave them a 2-0 home win over Pentraeth, with a two-goal salvo from Connor Davies the highlight of Glan Conwy’s 4-2 victory at Llanfairpwll.