Welsh Alliance round-up: Llangefni Town smash eight past Pwllheli

LLANGEFNI Town continued their impressive start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with a thumping 8-0 home win over Pwllheli.

Craig Roberts got the home side off to a flyer with a two-goal salvo on three and 12 minutes, before further strikes from Shaun Pritchard, Iwan Jones and Harry Galeotti gave them a comfortable cushion at the interval.

After the break saw more dominance from the hosts with Galeotti rounding off a fine afternoon at the office with a hat-trick, with Matthew Jones netting on 86 minutes to complete the rout.

A four-goal performance from Jamie Whitmore was the catalyst behind Mynydd Llandegai’s 7-4 success over Llandudno Albion, while an Allan Mark Owen strike was enough to give Llanrug United a 1-0 triumph at Llandyrnog United.

Nantlle Vale had goals from Rhys Williams (2) and Tim Cavanagh to thank for a 3-0 victory at struggling Trearddur Bay, with Llanberis also recovering from a bad start with a 2-2 draw at in-form Llanrwst United.

There was no such luck for Barmouth and Dyffryn United, who suffered a 5-3 home reverse to Conwy Borough, while Penrhyndeudraeth’s struggles continued in their 3-2 loss to Greenfield.

In Division Two, Ricky Jones and Stephen Whittaker were enough to give Bodedern Athletic a 2-0 triumph over Llannerchymedd, while a brace from Dan Hughes was the highlight of Y Felinheli’s 3-2 win over promotion hopefuls Meliden.

Amlwch Town produced a fine effort to down Blaenau Amt 5-1, but Aberffraw, Cemaes Bay, Llanfairwll, Gaerwen and Pentraeth all suffered defeats in their respective weekend contests.