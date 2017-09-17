Welsh Alliance: Llanrwst United lead Division One after Greenfield rout

LLANRWST United are the new leaders of Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One after a 5-1 win over Greenfield.

The Rwsters have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in form after narrowly avoiding relegation last term, and they got their noses in front on 20 minutes courtesy of a Callum Parry effort.

They doubled their advantage after the interval when veteran striker Mike Lundstarm found the target on 54 minutes, with Parry, Sam Tidswell and Elliot Llewelyn completing the rout.

Conwy Borough remain unbeaten but are now two points behind United following their 3-3 home draw with St Asaph City.

The Tangerines made a strong start and went ahead on 14 minutes when the prolific Corrig McGonigle netted from close range, before the Saints struck back in fine style midway through the half thanks to efforts on 28 and 30 from Chris Bennett and Jake Walker.

Gareth Thomas’ side restored parity to the scoreline on 40 minutes when Sean Hogan finished well, and former Glantraeth hotshot McGonigle was on hand to slot his second of the contest after the break on 55.

This looked as if it would be the difference between the two sides until 89 minutes, when Dean Hyland popped up to find a leveller for the visitors in dramatic style.

In Division Two, Connor Davies hit four goals as Glan Conwy moved up to second with a 9-1 triumph over Cemaes Bay, with Jamie Jones also hitting a hat-trick in the win.

There was no such luck for Penmaenmawr Phoenix, who fell to a 3-0 reverse to Amlwch Topwn thanks to efforts from James Mcmiminee, Tom Rowlands and Gareth Allman.