Welsh Alliance round-up: Positive results for St Asaph City, Prestatyn Sports and Meliden

ST Asaph City produced a highly encouraging display to draw 3-3 at Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One title favourites Conwy Borough.

The Tangerines made a strong start and went ahead on 14 minutes when the prolific Corrig McGonigle netted from close range, before the Saints struck back in fine style midway through the half thanks to efforts on 28 and 30 from Chris Bennett and Jake Walker.

Gareth Thomas’ side restored parity to the scoreline on 40 minutes when Sean Hogan finished well, and former Glantraeth hotshot McGonigle was on hand to slot his second of the contest after the break on 55.

This looked as if it would be the difference between the two sides until 89 minutes, when Dean Hyland popped up to find a leveller for the visitors in dramatic style.

In Division One, league leaders Prestatyn Sports lost their 100 per cent start to the campaign as they were held 4-4 at promotion rivals Bodedern Athletic.

An own goal on 31 minutes got the away side off to a flyer, but they were pegged back instantly when Richard Williams found the target on 33.

The two sides traded efforts once again thanks to James Harper and Ricky Jones, and Stephen Whittaker continued his excellent form with a well-taken strike on 71 to put the hosts ahead.

Harper’s second of the game levelled matters on 77 before Whittaker struck again on 80, but the early pacesetters rescued a point three minutes from time through skipper Shane Middleman, leaving them six points clear of second placed Glan Conwy.

Meliden currently sit in ninth spot after a stunning second half display gave them a 3-2 home success over Llannerchymedd, with Mark Grief, Matt Griffiths and Paul Walburn hitting the target.