Welsh Alliance round-up: Promotion chasing Llangefni Town and Llanrug United both secure victories

LLANGEFNI Town continued their excellent start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with a 2-0 win at Nantlle Vale.

The promotion chasers went ahead in first half stoppage time courtesy of a fine effort from the prolific Craig Roberts, and the third placed side sealed the away victory on 86 when Iwan Jones broke clear and finished well.

Llanrug United are one place behind in fourth following an eye-catching 5-1 success at Barmouth and Dyffryn United.

Two goals in the first period from Gavin Jones and Luke Philips put the home side in the ascendancy, and despite Paul Lewis getting the visitors back into the contest on 46 minutes efforts from David Noel Williams, Allan Mark Owen and Ashley Owen completed the rout.

There was no such luck for Llanberis as they fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat at Pwllheli, with Gethin Wakeham netting their consolation.

In Division One, Bodedern Athletic ended the perfect record of league leaders Prestatyn Sports as they held their promotion rivals to a 4-4 draw.

An own goal on 31 minutes got the away side off to a flyer, but they were pegged back instantly when Richard Williams found the target on 33.

The two sides traded efforts once again thanks to James Harper and Ricky Jones, and Stephen Whittaker continued his excellent form with a well-taken strike on 71 to put the hosts ahead.

Harper’s second of the game levelled matters on 77 before Whittaker struck again on 80, but the early pacesetters rescued a point three minutes from time through skipper Shane Middleman.

A brace from Shaun Shannon was the highlight of Gaerwen's 5-3 triumph over Blaenau Amt, while there were also wins for Amlwch Town and Pentraeth over Penmaenmawr Phoenix and Aberffraw.