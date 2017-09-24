Welsh Alliance round-up: Serious injury dampens Conwy Borough's FAW Trophy win over Holyhead Town

A SERIOUS injury to Conwy Borough’s Tom Smith marred their 4-3 FA Trophy extra-time win over Holyhead Town.

The popular player suffered a double leg break which needed significant treatment from both sets of staff members, and Smith was due to undergo surgery on Sunday as he prepares for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Tangerines narrowly avoided a giant-killing after being taken to the limit by the Gwynedd League outfit, with an effort from former Caernarfon Town man Kevin Lloyd enough to see them into the next round.

Also in the hat are Penmaenmawr Phoenix, who had goals from Zyron Davies, Tom Paddock, Shaun Thomas and Dan Williams to thank for their thrilling 4-3 triumph over Bontnewydd.

Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One leaders Llanrwst United bowed out of the competition with a heavy 6-1 loss at Pwllheli, with veteran striker Mike Lundstram netting their consolation during their worst performance of the season to date.

Llandudno Albion also failed to reach the next round after a disappointing 4-2 home reverse to Penrhyndeudraeth, despite David Maddox giving them an early lead on eight minutes.

Adam Griffiths hit a treble for the visitors to round off a sensational individual display, and a second half strike from Chris Quinn was not enough to prevent defeat.

In Division Two, promotion chasing Glan Conwy continued their excellent recent run of results with a 3-2 success at Llannerchymedd.

A brace from Jamie Jones did the majority of the damage, with Carl Stevens also finding the target for the impressive visitors.