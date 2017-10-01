Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City pick up first win with Barmouth and Dyffryn United romp

A STUNNING second half display gave St Asaph City a resounding 5-1 win over Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One rivals Barmouth and Dyffryn United.

A first success of the campaign for the Saints saw them take the lead a minute before the break through Chris Bennett, before the visitors struck back after the interval through a well-taken finish from Paul Lewis.

It was one-way traffic thereafter as the hosts ran riot for the remainder of the contest, and they regained the advantage on 57 minutes when talented forward Jake Walker finished well.

They doubled their advantage on 65 minutes when Declan Thomas found the net after another free-flowing attack, and further efforts from Dean Hyland and Simon Fawcett completed a fine afternoon at the office.

In Division Two, Prestatyn Sports’ lead at the top has been cut to a solitary point after they left it late to secure a 2-2 draw at Pentraeth.

The home side came out with a real sense of purpose and went two goals to the good when Dylan Williams and Josh Owen found the target, before Ian Dunn reduced the arrears to continue his excellent run of form on 29 minutes.

After dominating for long periods after the break, the visitors finally got back on level terms on 86 minutes when Ryan Fortune prodded home to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Meliden’s inconsistent form continued with a 3-2 loss at Amlwch Town, although they fought hard to recover from a three-goal deficit with strikes from Ashley Newton and Matthew Griffiths.