Talented midfielder Sharpe rejoins Llangefni Town

LLANGEFNI Town have pulled off a transfer coup with the signing of Gavin Sharpe.

The talented midfielder is no stranger to the club having been part of the youth set-up before moving on to pastures new, and he returns for a second spell after a stint with Huws Gray Alliance side Holyhead Hotspur.

He is expected to be a key contributor for a side that harbour significant Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One promotion ambitions this term, with his vision and eye for goal sure to aid the squad as they look to remove Conwy Borough from top spot in the coming weeks.

Sharpe rose to prominence as part of the highly successful Llannerchymedd side and has also spent time as a member of Town’s reserves in what has been a promising career to date.