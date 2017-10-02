Welsh Alliance: Llangefni Town keep up with leaders after Llanberis rout

LLANGEFNI Town kept pace with the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One frontrunners with an emphatic 4-0 success over Llanberis.

The home side got off to a strong start and went on 11 minutes through Sion Pritchard, before Iwan Jones doubled their advantage with a neat finish on 40.

This pattern of play continued after the break, which resulted in the promotion chasers finding the net twice more through Gavin Sharpe and Craig Roberts on 74 and 81 minutes, and the result leaves them one point adrift of Conwy Borough following their 4-0 win at Trearddur Bay.

A brace from the prolific Allan Mark Owen was not enough to give Llanrug United all three points as they were held 3-3 at home to Llandyrnog United, but there was better fortune for Penrhyndeudraeth who came away from a tricky trip to Nantlle Vale with a 4-0 triumph thanks to efforts from Jack Jones, Adam Griffiths, Huw Quack and Steve Jones.

Barmouth and Dyffryn United slipped to ninth in the standings after a 5-1 defeat at struggling St Asaph City, with Paul Lewis netting their consolation.

In Division Two, Pentraeth managed to pick up a valuable home point against early pacesetters Prestatyn Sports after recording a 2-2 draw.

The home side came out with a real sense of purpose and they went two goals to the good when Dylan Williams and Josh Owen found the target, before Ian Dunn reduced the arrears to continue his excellent run of form on 29 minutes.

After dominating for long periods following the break, the visitors finally got back on level terms on 86 minutes when Ryan Fortune prodded home to extend his side’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

Bodedern Athletic are now six points off the summit with two games in hand after a brace from Sion Jenkins was the catalyst behind their 5-1 rout at Cemaes Bay, while Y Felinheli had four different goalscorers in their 4-0 success at Llanfairpwll.

Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llannerchymedd suffered away defeats at Glan Conwy and Llannefydd respectively, but Aberffraw were able to salvage a point with a 2-2 stalemate with Penmaenmawr Phoenix.