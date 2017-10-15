Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough back on top after Llangefni Town success

CONWY Borough pulled off a huge result in their quest for the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One crown with a 2-1 win at title rivals Llangefni Town.

The Tangerines produced another stylish display to move them back to the summit, and they are now one point ahead of last weekend’s opponents with a game in hand.

Manager Gareth Thomas, said: “I thought it was an excellent and disciplined performance from each of the lads.

“I felt we were deserving winners and it was a fantastic effort from all involved.”

The hosts got off to a bright start and they were rewarded for when Dan Thomas broke clear and finished well after a well worked attacking move.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled through Corrig McGonigle, and Boro’ ensured all three points on 76 when former Glantraeth skipper Matty Lock fired home.

Llanrwst United lost further ground at the top as they were held 2-2 at Penrhyndeudraeth.

Mike Lundstram and Stephen Whitley put the Rwsters two goals to the good in the opening 35 minutes, but second half strikes from Aled Hughes and Cai Henshall ensured both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

Penmaenmawr Phoenix advance to the Take Stock Van Hire Challenge Cup second round with a thrilling 4-3 home success over Gaerwen.

A brace from Alfie Caldecott did the majority of the damage, with Zion Davies and Haydn Griffiths also finding the target.

There was no such luck for high-flying Glan Conwy who exited the competition following a 1-0 reverse at Llannefydd.