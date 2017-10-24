Welsh Alliance: Llanfairpwll thrashed by Division Two leaders Glan Conwy

LLANFAIRPWLL were unable to cause a stir at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two summit as they fell to a heavy 9-1 loss at league leaders Glan Conwy.

Goals from Connor Davies and Matthew Sykes put the hosts two up in 15 minutes, with Dan Lounes adding a third before the break.

After the break Glan were even more dominant, with Davies adding three more to his collection to take his tally to four.

Lounes also bagged his brace on 55 minutes, with Jonathan Turner helping himself to a pair of efforts on 70 and 76 to complete the rout.

The result leaves Pwll’ third-from-bottom in the standings, although they do have games in hand on the majority of their rivals.

Sion Parry hit all five goals for Llanystumdwy as they secured a memorable 504 FAW Trophy second round success at Meliden, and Llanrug United also advanced on their travels thanks to a 3-0 win at Lex Glyndwr.

Division One promotion hopefuls Llangefni Town booked their place in the next stage of the competition with minimal fuss with a 3-1 victory over Hawarden Rangers, while Mynydd Isa also made it through in style after downing Pentraeth 6-0 on home soil.

There was no such luck for Penrhyndeudraeth, who were thrashed 5-2 at cup holders Chirk AAA, with Llanberis also bowing out after a narrow 2-1 reverse at Rhos Aelwyd.